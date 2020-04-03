Multiple fire departments were dispatched Thursday morning to a large fire at an abandoned barn in the south part of the county.
Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the cause of the blaze had not been determined as of press time.
“I can say at this point that it is still under investigation by my office,” Hill said.
The first call came in at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday of the fire on FM 36 at County Road 2292 in the Quinlan area.
“No one was hurt,” said Cash Fire Department Chief Ryan Biggers. “It was an old barn, a storage barn, and it was fully involved.”
Biggers said personnel from seven departments, including the Cash Fire Department, were involved in fighting the fire.
“We had Quinlan, Union Valley, Tawakoni South, West Tawakoni, Royse City and also from Campbell,” he said.
