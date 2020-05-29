The outcomes of several Hunt County offices which were on the March 3 Republican Party primary ballot have yet to be decided.
Those races will be determined in a July 14 runoff election.
June 15 is the last day to register for the runoff, with early voting scheduled June 29 through July 10.
“There will no early voting on July 3 because of the July 4 holiday,” said Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
Candidates running for state representative, Hunt County attorney, one county commissioner and two county constables did not win more than 50 percent of the total vote in their respective races, and so they get to continue their campaigns.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 will be another match between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. Flynn was the leader in each of the counties in the district — Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt — on March 3 but did not claim more than 50 percent in any of them. Slaton ran a close second in Hunt and Hopkins counties, although Dwayne “Doc” Collins of Ben Wheeler was the runner-up in Van Zandt County. The winner of the Flynn and Slaton runoff will face Bill Brannon of Como in November. Brannon was the only candidate seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the office. Flynn defeated Brannon in the November 2018 general election, claiming more than 70 percent of the vote across the district.
• In the race for Hunt County Attorney, Scott Cornuaud collected 5,701 votes (46.79 percent) to G. Calvin Grogan’s 3,485 votes (29.56 percent) and Elisha Hollis’ 2,518 votes (21.55 percent), resulting in Cornuaud and Grogan meeting up in the runoff, which will determine who wins the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2. No Democratic Party contenders were in the running.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans was facing Mark Hutchins and Dan Dalton. Hutchins received 1,372 votes (47.91 percent) to Evans’ 1,065 votes (37.19 percent) and Dalton’s 427 votes (14.91 percent). Hutchins and Evans will square off again July 14 to decide the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• Four people filed seeking the GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1. Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela will go to the runoff, as Valenzuela received 2,220 votes (32.67 percent) to Linson-Bell’s 1,813 votes (26.68 percent).
The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party race for Constable Precinct 3 drew three candidates, Joel Gibson, Bradley Lumpkin and Wade Sheets. Sheets received 541 votes (45.35 percent) to Gibson’s 395 votes (33.11 percent) to make it to the runoff.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
