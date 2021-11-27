For anyone needing more holiday spirit, in addition to all of the Christmas parades scheduled next week, there are also several benefit events and toy drives set in locations across Hunt County.
• The Thalian Culture Club is hosting a drive-thru toy drive for Commerce Lil’ Angels, benefiting children in the Commerce Independent School District. The drive is scheduled 4:40-7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the front lawn of the Commerce City Hall. Organizers say donations of new toys valued at $20 or higher are needed.
• The Quinlan Independent School Stuff The Bus Toy Drive, benefiting Hunt County children, begins Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday at all Quinlan ISD campuses. Toy donations will be picked up for the Stuff The Bus on Dec. 6. A one day community drive is scheduled Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Quinlan Walmart.
• The 12th Annual Community Seeds Christmas Dinner is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville. Those participating are asked to enter via the Moulton Street entrance for the drive-thru event, which is scheduled to include a prime rib dinner, the Lights of Advent display, carolers from Greenville Christian School, a live band and appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $75 each, with proceeds benefiting the poor and underserved residents in Hunt, Rains and Hopkins counties and are available at the Sacred Grounds Coffee Shop in Lone Oak, online at creeds.org, by calling 903-634-5673 or by email at communityseeds@verizon.net
• The United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall Street in Greenville. is hosting a Cookie Walk starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Large boxes of homemade cookies are $12 and small boxes will be $6. The event will also offer sales of baked goods.
• Donuts with Santa is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the AT Home Texas Real Estate office, 79-2 Traders Road. The day will also scheduled to include crafts with elves, hot cocoa and juice, along with a canned food drive with donations provided for Hunt County families.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County, along with the Hunt County Jeep Club, are hosting a “Fill The Jeep” event between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley Street in Greenville.
• The Quinlan Fire Department is hosting a Fill The Fire Truck Open House starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is seeking donations of new unwrapped toys for Lake Area Shared Ministries and Hunt County Tunes for Tots. There will be photos with Santa, a hot chocolate bar to raise money for Lake Area Shared Ministries, a kids corner, station tours and fire safety information.
