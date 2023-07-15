In the hearts and minds of people across Hunt County, the Herald-Banner and Brad Kellar were practically one and the same and the two names were used almost interchangeably for the 30 years that he served the community as a tireless reporter of news, both big and small.
Even more important than his work ethic, though, Brad built relationships and earned the trust of his community not only through the care he put into his reporting but also through his kind, affable nature. Because of this, many Greenville and Hunt County residents came to know him as a friend and were genuinely moved by the unabashed love and affection he regularly expressed for his family, both in person and through social media. Similarly, his readers looked forward to collectively giggle-groaning at his constant sharing of corny puns and posting of joke announcements (in which he would “clear things up” by asserting that he wasn’t “this season’s Masked Singer” and what not).
This connection that Brad built with so many people over the years made his sudden, unexpected passing Monday an absolute shock because, in their minds, the thought of “a Greenville without Brad” had become almost inconceivable.
“He was loved and he touched a lot of people,” his wife, Vida, said. “He loved his job, he loved writing, he loved the art of making a story, he loved the people of Greenville, and could find the good in just about anybody.”
With Brad being such a household name in Hunt County, many forget that he was actually originally from Illinois. This, however, didn’t affect his devotion to his adopted community; and the extent to which he sacrificed to continue serving it is something that his family only truly knew.
“Some of the award-winning things he wrote were picked up by the Associated Press, and it was around one of those times when he received an offer from the New York Times to join their staff,” Vida said.
“We actually talked about it for a while to figure out how we could maybe make it work, but he ultimately turned it down because he didn’t want our children to grow up in that fast and big of an environment,” Vida added. “He wanted our children to grow up in a town where he knew everyone knew them, and therefore everyone would know what they were up to. He was a real believer in it taking a village to raise a child.
“Also, he just loved what he did and didn’t want to be a journalist who didn’t care about his community.”
This example of service also made an impression on his eldest son, Nick Bailey, who went on to study journalism at Texas A&M University-Commerce and later worked in mass media for several years.
“He was impartial, he shot it straight, and was always willing to lend a hand. He was just a stand-up guy,” Nick said. “He was courageous in his career in a lot of ways. I remember him getting beat up in the Herald-Banner parking lot when he was leaving after hours one time; but he loved his community and gave his life for his community.
“For me, he was a role model, and he showed me what it was to be a man,” Nick said.
Brad’s love for his community wasn’t limited to the way he did his job, but he also regularly shared it with some of Greenville’s youngest residents at his wife’s daycare, Vida’s Stepping Stones Learning Center.
“Since he stopped by all the time, some of the kids thought that all he did all day was drive, but he would always encourage them to interview him and ask questions about what he did instead,” Vida said. “He would also tell all the kids that they were ‘his special kid,’ because he wanted them to all know that they were special and loved.”
The extent to which Brad cherished people and their lives, especially those of children, was probably intensified by the complications his daughter, Jaylynn, went through when she was born prematurely 24 years ago.
“At one point, the hospital made an urgent call to us because they thought she was dying, but as soon as they figured out that she was going to be OK, Brad held her in his arms and I overheard him saying to her, ‘Love is going to hold you because God has put his hand on you,” Vida said. “Ever since, he and Jaylynn have been thick (as thieves).”
While the example of love and devotion that Brad showed his family will continue to inspire them for the rest of their lives, the extent to which he touched the lives of so many in the community has been reflected in the flood of condolences and memories that have been shared in the days since his passing.
“Brad was a staple in our community with his steadfast reporting of Greenville and Hunt County news,” Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom said at the Tuesday City Council meeting. “More than anything, I think he was also a very proud father, husband and friend to many of us.
“I think we all looked forward to his numerous posts about barbecuing, for his family and activities at the estate … and he always pined about not being named Worthy Citizen or elected president when we had a presidential election,” the mayor continued.
“We all assume so many things are permanent in life, but with Brad’s passing, perhaps we’ll recognize just how worthy he really was to our community,” he added.
Also, multiple Herald-Banner employees and contributors have been sharing memories of the special, personalized greetings he had for them.
“Brad’s ‘Seen any good movies lately?’ greeting to me sparked many conversations about the latest big screen offerings,” said longtime movie reviewer Alice Reese. “He was quite a film buff and also a good friend to Greenville. I’ll miss him.”
Similarly, classified ad rep (and avid sports fan) Leslie Gibson said, “‘How ‘bout them Cowboys!’ That is how Brad greeted me most days of the year. It was such an uplift to get that – no matter the previous win or loss, of which we would then share our joy or dismay.”
Also on the topic of the Dallas Cowboys, Greenville Municipal Court Judge Katherine Ferguson (daughter of longtime lifestyle editor/writer Carol Ferguson and sister to the late Danny Ferguson, a longtime newspaper carrier) recalled how much her brother and Brad were both super fans of the team.
“You know Brad’s Dallas Cowboys jacket? About 15 years ago I’d gotten that for my brother Danny for Christmas and brought it up to the paper to show Mom,” Katy Ferguson said. “Brad was of course nuts for it, Cowboys fan that he was. Danny hardly wore it because he was worried someone would steal it.
“When Danny died, Mom and I decided Brad should have that jacket,” she added. “It was still practically new. Brad was the only other person who loved the Cowboys as much as Danny. I would show her pictures of Brad around town wearing the jacket and it always made her smile to see Brad in it.”
Ultimately, though, many have found it tough to convey just how much they truly appreciated Brad.
“I can’t sum Brad up any better than saying he was an amazing human being with such a positive force,” said Herald-Banner Publisher and CNHI Regional Executive Lisa Chappell. “His impact of kindness and positivity has been left for all of us.
“I just know that if there’s any way he now has super powers, we will all know because he will make sure the Cowboys win the Super Bowl. Stay tuned,” she said. “You are missed Brad Kellar.”
In an effort to reflect Brad’s impact on the community, here are just a few of the thoughtful social media posts that have been shared in his honor:
Mark Chapman wrote: “Brad and I began working together as radio/TV students in the late 1970s, early ‘80s. He wanted to be a news reporter. I wanted to host a jazz radio program. We both achieved our goals.
“As I recall, Brad was working for Sears in Greenville when he began freelancing as a news correspondent for local radio. We reconnected in 1989 when a part of my off-air duties as jazz radio host included recording Brad’s daily (every night) Hunt County News reports.
“Brad soon landed a job at the Greenville Herald-Banner and continued his daily radio reports. Always professional, Brad had an insightful, humorous personality that shone through in his writing and reporting.”
Cheston Henry wrote: “Brad was passionate about journalism. Brad went above and beyond to make sure he was an unbiased, trustworthy news source and he always did a fantastic job.”
Deron Greensage wrote: “I remember every Cowboy game he was there telling us how he felt on certain plays. I made it a point to post with him.”
Kerri Stampley Gibbs wrote: “Brad Kellar, you left us all too soon. I loved every minute I got to work with you and your friendship even after I left. You have touched so many lives and covered so much.”
Tammie Gore Himes wrote: “I never actually met Brad Kellar in person but I saw him at many games when our kids played, capturing photos. I always enjoyed his morning post with his caddy sense of humor. Always finding a ‘pun’ for the day while eagerly waiting on his coffee and always ready to head to his ‘estate’ at the end of the day to be with his family.”
Byron Taylor wrote: “Support Local Journalism means a lot more to me because of you. Oh, and the laugh emojis we’ve shared back and forth helped me belly laugh and carry on for many days. Job well done.”
Emma Mills wrote: “About a decade ago, I got my first adult gig as an intern-turned-reporter at the Herald-Banner, and Brad was the consistent light that cheered me through those early triumphs and somehow shined even brighter for me during my failures. He showed me the ropes every chance he got, even though I have no idea how he managed to find the time.”
Jeff Cunningham wrote: “He was the consummate professional journalist that loved his community with his heart and soul. Hunt County will not soon fill the void left in his too-soon passing.”
Leah Madsen wrote: “He had a gentle soul, a quick wit and a kindness that emanated from his heart right though the twinkle of his eye. Our hearts are broken for our dear friends Vida, Jaylynn and Nick.”
Ryan Scott wrote: “I know he didn’t ever get near enough credit for the tireless work he did, but hopefully people will now realize his full impact on the community.”
Louis Amestoy wrote: “He worked tremendously hard, loved his family and loved Hunt County. It was an honor to work with him.”
In closing, one thing that we at the Herald-Banner have found especially moving about these last few days is how people of all walks of life, who have differing concerns about the community and its future, have temporarily set their differences aside to share their memories of Brad. It’s been a rare reminder that we are all more alike and more connected than we sometimes like to acknowledge, and it’s something that we’re sure Brad would be happy to see.
So as Brad would say, “...and now the news.”
