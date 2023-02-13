Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

A few sprinkles around early. Then becoming windy with periods of rain developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A few sprinkles around early. Then becoming windy with periods of rain developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.