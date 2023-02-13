A motorcyclist from South Texas was killed and a Hunt County man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Robert Smith, 33, of Shepherd in San Jacinto County died in the accident, which occurred on FM 751, about five miles north of Quinlan at 7:42 p.m. Sunday.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Smith was driving a 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle south on the roadway as Eric Velasquez, 35, of Quinlan was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound.
Bradford indicated that Velasquez approached the intersection of FM 751 and FM 429 and failed to yield the right of way while turning left. Smith attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to and struck the Trailblazer, according to Bradford.
Bradford said Velasquez suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was booked into Hunt County Detention Center on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. As of Monday afternoon, Velasquez remained in custody at the jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was being held in lieu of $1,500 bond.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bradford said the investigation was ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.
