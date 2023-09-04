Motorcyclists will soon have an opportunity to ride with other enthusiasts and also help area children in need by being part of this year’s Bad Bart Memorial bike ride and poker run.
Benefiting Arms of Hope at Boles Home, registration for the event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Exxon at 3381 State Highway 276 in Quinlan, with the ride scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
Boles Home was originally established in Quinlan in 1923 as a home for orphans, but now also serves at-risk children and single-mother families.
The ride and poker run is being hosted by the Backroad Biker Babes (formerly a chapter of Switchblade Sisters Moto Syndicate). The ride was originally started 13 years ago by Backroad Biker Babes co-founder Amanda “Wildfire” Elliott in memory of her father – who went by the name Bad Bart.
“My dad was a biker, and when he passed I was determined to make him proud and ride a Harley in his honor,” Elliott said.
Later, when Elliott and fellow Backroad Biker Babes co-founder Tiffany “Booster” Grippin created their women’s charity-focused motorcycling group, they began organizing events in support of Boles, which have included poker runs, diaper runs and food drives.
A poker run is a game in which motorcyclists ride to five different checkpoints, where they collect a playing card at each stop. At the end of the game, the player with the best hand wins.
In the case of the Bad Bart poker run, half of the money raised through the registration fees will go to the winner and the other half will go to Boles.
In addition to the events, Backroad Biker Babes also collects donations of clothing, food and other items. Once the donations are taken to Boles, they are free of charge for mothers in need through the commissary.
Elliott hopes to continue growing her group to help more kids and families in Hunt County.
“We look forward to growing our sisterhood, making a name for ourselves, and hopefully meeting our followers who we haven’t met at some of our events,” she said.
Those who wish to learn more about the Backroad Biker Babes and their activities can visit their Facebook page or their website at www.backroadbikerbabes.com.
