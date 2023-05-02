This Saturday, motorcyclists will have an opportunity to rev up their engines and participate in a poker run benefitting both the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum and the Greenville chapter of the Disabled American Veterans Association.
A poker run is a game in which motorcyclists ride to five different “checkpoints,” collecting a playing card at each. At the end of the game, players with the best hands win various prizes.
Titled the “To Hell & Back Motorcycle Poker Run,” registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the museum and the ride will start at 10 a.m. The ending location will be at the Hunt County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds will also be the scene of a silent auction and raffle, and there will be several vendors with booths set up. There will also be a performance by the David White Band at the fairgrounds, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Registration to participate in the poker run will cost $30, with an additional rider fee of $10. Lunch will be included in the price.
Some of the items included in the auction include baseball tickets to Rangers games and hunting trips in New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.
Those with questions about the poker run or who would like to be vendors for the event can contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502.
