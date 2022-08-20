A carbon steel distributor expected to bring 110 jobs to Greenville aims to be fully operational early next year at the city’s industrial park.
Memphis, Tenn.-based Morgan Steel recently purchased the former Woodgrain building and has commenced renovation of a 123,200-square-foot tilt wall industrial facility at 5700 Enterprise Drive in Greenville. The county and the city approved tax abatements for the company in July. The abatements exempt 50% on the increased value of real property over 10 years.
Morgan Steel is a family-owned carbon steel distributor and contract manufacturer. The company ships next day to customers throughout Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and beyond. Morgan Steel services original equipment manufacturers, fabricators, agriculture, service centers, material handling and other steel product users.
“A Greenville, Texas, location enables Morgan Steel the ability to better access and serve our existing customers, as well as new customer opportunities in the Southwest regions of the United States,” said company Managing Partner Scott Morgan.
The Greenville facility, expected to be fully operational by early in the fist quarter of 2023, will create over 110 new jobs in Greenville, according to the company. The addition in Greenville will be Morgan Steel’s first manufacturing expansion outside of Memphis.
“We are keenly committed to creating a world class facility, creating many quality jobs and providing our future team members with a safe and enjoyable facility environment in which to work and thrive. We are very thankful for the guidance and cooperation of Greg Sims and John Dickson of the Greenville Board of Development, the City of Greenville, Hunt County and the countless others that assisted in making this initiative a reality” said Tanner Shiflett, the company’s managing director of operations.
“The City of Greenville welcomes a great company like Morgan Steel to our existing strong industrial base. Morgan Steel will provide great jobs for Greenville citizens as well as be a catalyst for more industrial recruitment based on their wide ‘top shelf’ customer base. Thank you Morgan Steel for choosing Greenville, Texas and we are very excited to see you grow in a really great place,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom
“Hunt County is very pleased as well with the addition of Morgan Steel to Hunt County. This is the type of company our county needs to respond to the growing Hunt County industrial base requirements of steel fabrication in our manufacturing and industrial service sector. Great jobs for Hunt County also is a big bonus. Welcome Morgan Steel, we look forward to watching you grow,” said Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall.
“The Greenville Board of Development has been working on this project prior to COVID and is very pleased to have landed it in Greenville after competing with other states and counties in Texas. Welcome Morgan Steel, we are here to help you grow your physical plant and great new jobs for Greenville for the short and long term,” said Greenville Board of Development Chairman Shaun Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.