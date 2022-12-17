Driving along Interstate 30 in Hunt County has become something of an iffy proposition in the past few weeks as construction just east of Greenville has impacted traffic in either direction.
The roadwork created traffic backups along eastbound Interstate 30, but earlier this week, westbound motorists also encountered delays.
On Friday morning, however, eastbound traffic once again was backed up.
The bridge maintenance project was originally announced by TxDOT over the summer, and it may not be complete until early next year.
The effort involves work on bridges in three Northeast Texas counties. The current focus is on the site in Hunt County.
The contractor, Built Right Construction of Oklahoma, was granted 335 working days, weather permitting, to complete the overall project valued at more than $1.9 million. The target completion date is February 2023.
Built Right Construction is conducting work along I-30 at the Sabine River, between Division Street and State Spur 302.
The work forced the closure of the Spur 302 exit on the westbound side of Interstate 30 on Thursday, causing traffic to slow all the back almost to Exit 101/State Highway 24.
Other projects were scheduled in Lamar and Grayson counties.
