Hunt County added more than 300 jobs between September and October, but the local unemployment rate remained unchanged.
The number of new jobs failed to keep up with the increases in the county’s workforce, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Hunt County’s unemployment rate was listed by the agency at 3.8% in October, unchanged from September, and below the 4.4% rate recorded in October 2021.
There were 45,552 people reported as employed in the county last month, an increase of 319 positions over September and also an increase of 2,140 people since October of last year.
There were 1,787 people reported as still seeking employment in October, 29 more than in September, but 217 fewer than in October 2021.
The county’s Civilian Labor Force was reported to be 47,336 people last month, 338 more than in September and but an increase of 1,923 people from October 2021.
Two years ago, as the economy was in the midst of the pandemic, local unemployment was at 5.4% during October, compared to 3.4% unemployment in October 2019, which was reported as a record low for the month.
Across the state, the TWC said Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs in October. Between November 2021 and October 2022, the state set new employment highs each month, marking 12 consecutive periods of record-setting job counts.
“We’ve reached record employment highs for 12 consecutive months here in Texas, creating more opportunities across the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to connecting employers with the workforce needed to keep our state’s economy growing and providing Texans with the training and resources they need to achieve a high-demand career.”
