Colby Witt was enjoying a productive Tuesday morning of fishing .
Colby, 14, of Emory joined two of his cousins in trying out the occasional fishing hole which can develop when the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River floods and creates a spillway at the east end of Lee Street/Spur 302 in the Ardis Heights area of Greenville. Colby had already landed two large catfish before his cousins even got a nibble.
“We’re using chicken gizzards,” he said when asked the bait being used, adding it was his first time trying out a Carolina rig to fish. Colby will likely have more chances to try his luck in the coming days, if he wants to return to the location, but he might want to wear a raincoat.
While the flood waters had receded a bit Wednesday, they are expected to return as showers and thunderstorms are in the National Weather Service forecast through at least the early part of next week.
Greenville, Hunt County and all of North Texas have been completely inundated during the past few weeks, with multiple rounds of heavy rains. Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded 6.43 inches of rain between 5.55 p.m. Monday and 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.
The Cowleech Fork was no longer flooding as of Wednesday morning, but the South Fork of the Sabine River remained under a flood warning for portions of Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties through early Thursday morning.
A line of thunderstorms was approaching the region from the west as of Wednesday afternoon, and there are chances of rain in the forecast, with some heavy rain possible, each day through at least Tuesday.
Any additional significant rainfall is likely to create flooding, as Hunt County is starting the summer as saturated as possible.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, Hunt County was reporting readings between 8 and 12 with an average reading was listed at 10.
The Sabine River in Hunt County feeds into Lake Tawakoni, which continued to rise rapidly Wednesday.
The water level on the reservoir was at 439.68 feet Wednesday, more than two feet above the spillway mark of 437.5 feet. Lake Tawakoni’s all-time record of 442.58 feet was set on May 1, 1966.
