“I’ll never forget the day my family and I heard the news from two casualty officers that my father had gone missing in his second tour in Vietnam,” Jim Ayers said at the Waves of Glory veterans tribute Saturday.
He made those remarks after hurriedly setting up more than 200 flags in the Commerce City Park that morning, because the previous night’s severe weather had prevented him from doing so earlier.
“When I’m up here, in the dark, setting up flags and wondering why I’m doing this, it’s not hard for me to remember,” Ayers added.
It has been in that spirit that multiple Veterans Day programs have been presented this week and will continue these next few days – a simple “thank you” to people who set aside their personal plans, goals and dreams, and chose to serve their country in the military … especially those who didn’t come back after their service and didn’t get to pursue those plans, goals and dreams.
In addition to Waves of Glory, military veterans and first-responders have been recognized at events ranging from Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Greenville to smaller scale tributes for veterans at Hunt County’s senior living centers.
Other community events saluting veterans planned for today and tomorrow include:
• Lone Oak ISD Veterans Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m. today in the Lone Oak High School gym, with a reception following for all veterans. Those planning to attend can contact Leanette Davies at ldavies@loisd.net or 903-634-5226.
• Greenville ISD Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday, in the Greenville High School gym. The event will feature presentations by the school’s band, choir and NJROTC cadets. Lunch will be served for veterans after the program.
• Caddo Mills ISD is presenting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Caddo Mills High School, with a reception following.
• Campbell ISD is conducting a Veterans Day program, featuring music from the district’s students, starting at 9 a.m. Friday in the little gym.
• Celeste Junior High School is conducting a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday in the school gymnasium. The event is open to the community.
• Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Friday in the gym, with a program to begin at 8:45 a.m. Veterans and one guest are invited to the event. To RSVP and for additional information call 903-257-3920.
• Wolfe City ISD Veterans Day observance is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday. The school is asking only veteran and one guest each attend the event and the lunch, which is free for veterans and $5 for each guest. R.S.V.P. at 903-496-2032.
• Texas A&M University-Commerce is presenting the 32nd Annual Veterans Vigil Friday on the A&M-Commerce campus. The theme of this year’s event is “Forged in Sacrifice,” and the featured guest speaker is retired Col. Gregg Wheeler, U.S. Air Force. The event will start with a light breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday in the second-floor lobby of the Sam Rayburn Student Center (RSC). The opening ceremony will then begin in the RSC’s conference rooms and move outside to the lighting of the Vigil flame. The closing ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m., where the Hunt County Honor Guard with fire a 21-gun salute.
