Motorists in Hunt County and particularly Greenville will have to navigate around more roadwork in the near future.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a pavement rehabilitation project slated to begin Oct. 19. The City of Greenville, however, said Friday, that the project could begin as early as Monday, Oct. 10 or on Monday, Oct. 17.
The contractor, RK Hall Construction, was granted 123 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project, which carries a price tag of more than $4.9 million. The target completion date is May 2023.
The contractor expects to place message boards to alert travelers in the coming week.
The contractor will mill the existing road surface, overlay a new asphalt pavement surface, conduct pavement repairs, install new pavement markings, and upgrade existing guard rails, officials said.
Roads to be affected include Business U.S. 69 (from Slate Spur 302 to Crockett Street); state Spur 302 (from U.S. 69 to Bois D’Arc Street); Wright Street (from Spur 302 to Washington Street); Washington Street (from Wright Street to Business U.S. 69); Spur 302 (exit and entrance ramps); Spur 302 (from Bois D’Arc Street to FM 499); Washington Street (from Business U.S. 69 to Bois D’Arc Street); Spur 302 (from FM 499 to I-30 north and south-bound frontage roads); and Bois D’Arc Street (from Spur 302 to Washington Street).
Travelers in the areas may encounter overnight closures at some locations while work is underway.
Motorists are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
