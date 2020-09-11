An updated schedule has been released concerning plans to repair multiple railroad crossings in Greenville, with two more locations added to the list Friday afternoon.
The city of Greenville announced Kansas City Southern Railroad (KCS) has scheduled repairs Monday, Sept. 14 on Spur 302 and on Tuesday, Sept. 15 on FM 118.
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the crossings from dawn until dusk each day.
The closings are in addition to those already announced for between Saturday and Monday: Texas Street between Katy Drive and Spencer Street, St. John between Morse Street and Stuart Street, King Street between Morse Street and Spencer Street, Wesley Street between Morse Street and Spencer Street and Travis Street between Mill Street and Bois d’Arc Street.
The crossing work will be staggered so as not to construct any work adjacent to each other.
