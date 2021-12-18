Although Hunt County had more people reported on the job last month than during any other November on record the local jobless rate is still well above where it stood two years ago.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate declined slightly during November when compared to October and was also below the rate set in November 2020, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Gov. Greg Abbott and the TWC announced Friday that the Texas labor market has reached 12.99 million total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021, surpassing its previous pre-pandemic employment high of 12.97 million jobs in February 2020.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate stoood at 4.1% last month, down from 4.4% in October, and below the 5.9% rate reported in November 2020.
Unemployment in Hunt County was at 3.4 percent in November 2019, a record low for the month.
There were 44,215 people reported as employed in the county during November, representing an increase of 578 jobs since October and 2,766 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 1,908 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during November, a decrease of 88 people since October and 696 fewer than in November of last year.
A total of 1,496 people were reported unemployed in November 2019
The county’s civilian labor force added 496 people between October and November, and 2,070 people during the 12-month period.
"Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing, and diverse workforce,” Abbott said. "By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce. We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.