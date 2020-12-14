The Greenville Independent School District was mourning the loss of one of its own Monday, after the reported death of a teacher at Crockett Elementary School.
A candlelight vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday in memory of Stella Gonzales.
Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced Sunday evening that Gonzales’ body was found on the north side of Municipal Reservoir No. 5, after a search of the area.
“Our hearts go out to her family and all those who love her,” Liggins said.
City of Greenville spokesperson Kathy Lucas confirmed Sunday evening that a Hispanic female was found deceased at the location.
“The cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s examination,” Lucas said in a statement.
The Greenville Police Department and volunteers with the surrounding Holiday Hills area of far north Greenville conducted a search after Gonzales’ husband David posted a plea on Facebook, noting his wife was missing, later indicating video showed her heading to the lake.
Liggins said Gonzales, a kindergarten teacher was known as “Smiling Stella” because of her bubbly personality and her gift for connecting with people.
“She was beloved by her coworkers, students and their families,” Liggins said. “We will have extra counseling support for students and staff at Crockett Elementary tomorrow. Mrs. Gonzales’ children are students at Greenville Middle School, and we are in close touch with them as they are dealing with the tragic loss of their mother.”
Gonzales was named as one of the district’s “Teachers Of The Year” in 2018.
Information on funeral services had not been posted as of press time Monday.
