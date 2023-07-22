The number of families needing assistance to make ends meet in Hunt County is only growing and the Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) is working to meet that need.
“Serving Our Neighbors” is not just the theme of the Shared Ministries upcoming fundraising lunch and dinner, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, it’s describes everything they do on a daily basis in Hunt County, according to Wally Jeffers, executive director of the FISH Ministries
“We’re serving our neighbors,” Jeffers said. “We like the idea that it’s neighbors helping neighbors. We have two different groups of folks that we see. In the business world they’re called customers, we have customers who have needs and we have customers who can help with needs. That’s what we are, we put those two groups together and we’re taking care of who we can.”
Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 4, and dinner will be served between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Business lunch pickups or deliveries begin at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per tickets. For more information about deliveries, please email dfuller@hcsmfish.org.
Jeffers said the menu is a little different, including chicken fried steak or grilled chicken with mashed potatoes, poblano cream gravy and green beans. The meal is catered by Fatto A Mano restaurant and dessert, consisting of homemade banana pudding, is catered by Soulman Barbecue.
Jeffers said the need is greater this year in Hunt County than it has been in past years, even the years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re seeing a lot of new families, in the past we might see seven to eight new families a month,” Jeffers said. “We’re seeing 50 to 70 new families every month. What we’re seeing is folks that may have had a little savings but that savings is now gone because they’ve had to use it for day to day expenses, rent, food, utilities, medical or dental or whatever, they’ve had to pull that money out and now they don’t have anything in savings.”
Jeffers said the this annual fundraiser is budgeted to produce about 35 percent of the annual revenue FISH Ministries needs to operate.
“Right now we’re overwhelmed and if this fundraiser doesn’t do well, then we’ll have to change what we’re doing,” he said. “So it’s that significant.”
Jeffers said the ministry is taking time to remember where it came from in the 1970s.
He said 45 years ago, two local churches, Grace Presbyterian and Redeemer Lutheran, decided to pool their resources to provide food for families in need.
“They were across the street from each other and they were helping 400 to 500 families a year,” Jeffers said. “Through the years, other churches joined the process, they incorporated in the early 1980s to Hunt County Shared Ministries. Originally it was called Fish Ministries, that was based off the five loaves and two fish. Today we’re much larger than that.”
Jeffers said the food assistance is still a big part of what they do, but they’re more than just a food bank.
“Last year we distributed almost $1 million in financial assistance to families in the county, that was for rent, utilities, medical, dental, optical, prescription assistance,” he said. “Our Meals for At Risk Kids program where we work with six school districts across the country, they identify kids who come to school hungry on Monday and we send them home with seven meals and snacks and shelf-stable milk and juice and water so when they come back to school on Monday they’ll be ready to learn. They won’t be thinking where will I get food. We’ve seen kids behavior improve, we’ve seen their grades improve and we’re really excited about what that does.”
Rosie Rosales, the pantry manager at FISH Ministries, said she had to turn to the ministry for help in the past and it’s great to be giving back to the community.
“It’s a blessing that will come back in the long run, and I say that because I’m a witness to it,” FISH Ministries had helped me for years, it has brought me out of where I used to be. It’s very special for me.”
For more details, to get tickets or to see how you can help, people can turn to the FISH Ministries Facebook page, their website at www.hcsmfish.org or buy tickets at the door. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.