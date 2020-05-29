The Community Seeds of Lone Oak ministry is scheduled this week to begin receiving USDA Farmers to Family/Hardees’s Food Boxes.
The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.
Those seeking to receive the boxes will need to first go to one of three staging areas which will be set up at Lamar Elementary School, 6321 Jack Finney Blvd.; the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South; or Creekside Church of Christ: 6113 Jack Finney Blvd., where they will fill out an intake form.
The individual will then receive a ticket and then be escorted to Wesley United Methodist Church by a pilot vehicle from the Greenville Police Department.
Upon entering the Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot, the participants will open their vehicle trunk and follow the directions of the parking lot attendants. The participants will be asked the number of people in their household and the volunteers will load one box of vegetables and fruits and one box of daily products for families of up to four people and two boxes of each for families of five or more. Once loaded, volunteers will close the trunk and the participants will follow the directions of the parking lot attendants to exit.
Those wanting additional information can contact Bertram or Mary Cooper with Community Seeds at 903-634-5673.
