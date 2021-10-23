For about two years now, Feed My Sheep Ministry has been quietly helping Greenville’s homeless population.
At 2 p.m. each Saturday, volunteers with the group have been serving meals and providing hygiene products to those in need at Ja-Lu Community Park.
The ministry is led by volunteers Jacob Lewis and his wife, Samantha, and they’ve been working with the homeless mostly through word of mouth.
Today, the group is also hosting a rummage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 506 Turtle Creek Drive in Greenville.
While Jacob and Samantha Lewis did not found Feed My Sheep, they were inspired to join the cause by a friend.
“This group was not started by us,” Jacob Lewis said. “A friend of ours (who wished to remain anonymous) decided to start doing this after she gave food to a man who was staying under a bridge, and when she gave it to him, he asked if he ‘could have a Bible and a Gatorade, too.’ When she went and got him those things, he gave the food to someone else, and kept the Bible and Gatorade.
“When she saw that someone who had nothing could still have compassion for someone else and give, she made the decision to start feeding the homeless, and we originally joined Feed My Sheep to help her,” Jacob Lewis explained.
In addition to serving meals at Ja-Lu Park on Saturdays, the group also occasionally serves meals at other times throughout the week and they do much of the leg work themselves, getting the word out to the homeless population.
Those interested in volunteering with Feed My Sheep Ministry may contact them through email at feedmysheephc@gmail.com or by phone at 903-392-7108.
