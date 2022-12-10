Here in Hunt County, Texas, quintessential Christmastime scenes of picturesque snow-blanketed neighborhoods are something of a rarity. For this reason, it’s not uncommon for families to start traditions of collecting figurines and other miniatures with which to build their own little festive scenes.
Whether it’s buying a new cherubic, childlike figurine by German porcelain maker Goebel each year or everyone in a family picking a new Hallmark ornament to add to the tree each holiday season, collecting miniatures can turn into a family tradition that lasts for generations.
In this spirit, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville is currently featuring two temporary exhibits of festive curios. One is a collection of miniature buildings made by Department 56 as part of the company’s Heritage Village series. The other is a collection of porcelain Santa Claus figurines made by a variety of makers, including famous American china manufacturer Lenox.
“The pieces in our village were donated to us by Kim Lovell Bond,” said Susan Lanning, executive director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Department 56 started out as a division of Bachman’s, a florist in Minneapolis, and in 1976 they released their original Snow Village series.
Later, starting in 1984, the company began releasing pieces as part of its first Heritage Village series. The first run of miniatures in the Heritage Village series is called Dickens’ Village and is inspired by novels by Charles Dickens, such as “Oliver Twist,” “David Copperfield” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Over the years since, Department 56 has released several more collections under its Heritage Village brand.
“Most of the pieces we have are from the Dickens’ Village and New England Village series,” Lanning said.
Several of the miniature buildings on display at the museum depict famous English historical buildings such as the Globe Theater, the Tower of London, and the Palace of Westminster with its iconic clock tower, known as Big Ben.
The other temporary Christmas-themed exhibit set up at the museum is an assortment of porcelain Santa Claus figurines made by Lenox, Pipka, Kinkade and Jim Shore.
The figurines depict a wide range of interpretations of Santa Claus, from standard American “Coca Cola” style Santas to English-style Father Christmases, to one wearing a headdress and vestments that resemble those of a Russian Orthodox priest.
Lenox has been known for their quality china since the company was founded in 1889. So much so that President Woodrow Wilson commissioned an official state service of 1,700 pieces from the company. Since then, five presidents or first ladies have commissioned new state dinnerware sets.
Each year the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum installs special exhibits for the Christmas season. In year’s past, the museum’s Christmas displays have included:
• Folk art Nativity scenes owned by Pud Kearns;
• A collection of miniature buildings owned by Doug and Barbi Weaver that were arranged in a sprawling winter wonderland, and;
• A “Woodland Wonderland” that contained several Christmas trees, each decorated in a different theme, ranging from a stuffed animal tree to Texas-themed tree.
The museum is located at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum includes a gift shop chock full with books, toys and decorative items that could be good Christmas gift ideas for the history buff in your life.
