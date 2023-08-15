Kent Miller has been named editor of the Herald-Banner in Greenville, the Rockwall County Herald-Banner and the Royse City Herald-Banner.
Miller is a longtime, award-winning journalist who has held newsroom leadership positions in several Texas communities including Mesquite, Terrell, Rockwall County and The Colony. He is an unabashed fan of community journalism.
"Newspapers like the Herald-Banner are irreplaceable to the communities they serve," Miller said. "They really should be the heart and soul of a community."
He has been recognized by the Texas Press Association and Texas Associated Press Managing Editors for editorial writing, column writing, news writing, feature writing, sports coverage, page design and photography.
A University of North Texas alum, early in his newspaper career Miller served as a graduate teaching assistant at the UNT Mayborn School of Journalism in Denton.
Publisher Lisa Chappell said, "I am confident that Kent’s editorial, digital and leadership experience combined with his talent and enthusiasm, will prove him to be a great asset to all of our Herald-Banner publications as well as the communities we serve. He will be a wonderful addition to our team."
Miller begins his duties immediately and he can be reached via email at kmiller@heraldbanner.com.
