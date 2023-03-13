This past weekend marked the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of Michael Chambers of Quinlan, and law enforcement is still welcoming any information that may lead to his whereabouts.
“The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on every lead into his disappearance,” Sheriff Terry Jones said Saturday.
Chambers, who was 70 at the time, disappeared on March 10, 2017, from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101 in Quinlan. Chambers was seen on surveillance video entering, making a purchase, and then leaving the Walmart at 8801 state Hwy. 34 in Quinlan. Chambers has not been seen or heard from since.
Chambers’ wife reported him missing after she returned home from work that evening.
Chambers was last seen wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt and a blue baseball cap. Chambers has been described as six-foot-three and weighing 225 pounds with blue eyes and balding gray hair.
On Nov. 30, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Rangers and the Rains County Sheriff’s Office recovered human skeletal remains in Rains County. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for a DNA analysis.
“As of the date of this release, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has not received any results of the DNA testing,” Jones said Saturday.
Anyone with credible information on Chambers’ disappearance is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838; or text or submit online an anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-453-6838; or online at “www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or by mobile app: P3TIPs.com.
