AUSTIN — Republican state lawmakers in Texas approved redrawn U.S. House district maps that favor incumbents, while diluting political representation in growing Republican-led counties on the fringes of the state's biggest metropolitan areas.
The maps were approved late Monday following an outcry from Democratic lawmakers and Republican county leaders over what they claimed was a rushed redistricting process crammed into a 30-day session. It was a process they said provided little time for public input.
Under the proposal -- which is expected to be signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott -- multiple counties bordering the state’s population centers would be split to offset growth in more liberal-leaning cities. Walker County -- on the edge of the Houston metropolitan region — and Parker and Johnson counties — in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex — will each see congressional representation split. Republican lawmakers hope the strategy will help flip traditional Democratic strongholds within Texas metropolitans.
But county leaders say dicing the counties will dilute any voice they have in Washington.
“Splitting Walker County at the congressional level will make us an afterthought in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Walker County Commissioner Bill Daugette (R- Pct. 3). “It’s important that we voice our opposition to that.”
Republicans have said they followed the law and defended the maps they drew, which protect their slipping grip on Texas by pulling more GOP-leaning voters into suburban districts where Democrats have made inroads in recent years.
￼
In suburban Walker County in Southeast Texas, Republicans have maintained control with more than 64% of area residents voting for former President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election.
However, a large contingent of the Republican voters in the southern portion of the county were siphoned off to a U.S. House District that will see an increased presence in Harris County, where Houston is located. The northern part of the county, which will include most of the city of Huntsville and Sam Houston State University, will become part of a district held by Republican Pete Sessions who lives in Waco — nearly 130 miles away.
Parker County in north Texas saw similar results from the redistricting process.
The county of 148,000 Texans on the edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth will lose its single representative and instead its voters will be allocated into two districts. The majority of Weatherford, the county seat, will remain in District 12 with Kay Granger (R- Fort Worth). The southern rural area of the county was cut out to join District 25, which is held by Roger Williams, a Republican from Austin who likely will lose his district.
Nearby Johnson County, which is home to nearly 180,000 Texans, will be split down the middle, with most of the population remaining in District 25. The eastern part of the county will become part of District 6, which is held by Waxahachie Republican J.K. "Jake" Ellzey.
Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, who authored the maps and leads the Senate Redistricting Committee, told fellow lawmakers they were “drawn blind to race.” She said her legal team ensured the plan followed the Voting Rights Act.
The Texas GOP controls both chambers of the Legislature, giving them nearly complete control of the mapmaking process. The state has had to defend its maps in court after every redistricting process since the Voting Rights Act took effect in 1965, but this will be the first since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling said Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the Justice Department scrutinize the maps before they are approved.
Drawing maps to engineer a political advantage is not unconstitutional. The proposal also would make an estimated two dozen of the state’s 38 congressional districts safe Republican districts, with an opportunity to pick up at least one additional newly redrawn Democratic stronghold on the border with Mexico, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data from last year’s election collected by the Texas Legislative Council. Currently, Republicans hold 23 of the state’s 36 seats.
Texas lawmakers also approved redrawn maps for their own districts, with Republicans following a similar plan that does not increase minority opportunity districts and would keep their party in power in the state House and Senate.
Acacia Coronado & Paul J. Weber with the Associated Press and Joseph Brown with The Huntsville Item contributed to this report.
