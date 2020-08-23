Meteorologists were keeping a close eye this weekend on two tropical storm systems which were simultaneously strengthening and were heading in the direction of the Gulf of Mexico and possibly Texas and the southern United States.
Fifteen years ago Hunt County felt the impacts of two hurricanes; Katrina and Rita.
While neither storm made a direct hit, the county was most definitely affected, as volunteers were involved in providing relief to scores of refugees who stayed at the Hunt County Fairgrounds and elsewhere in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, Katrina formed near Long Island in the Bahamas on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2005. Katrina reached hurricane strength just before making landfall north of Miami, Florida, on the evening on Aug. 25, 2005, before moving southwestward across the extreme southern tip of Florida and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Katrina reached category five in the central Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds around 175 mph, on Aug. 28, 2005, and made landfall along the Gulf Coast early the next morning as a large category four hurricane.
Sustained winds were around 145 mph in Southeast Louisiana. Katrina continued northward, affecting areas from near New Orleans, Louisiana, to near Mobile, Alabama. Devastating damage occurred along the Gulf Coast. Katrina will most likely go down as one of the worst natural disasters in United States history.
Even before Katrina hit, dozens of Louisiana residents fled to Greenville and Hunt County.
Some of those who came liked it so much they decided to stay, including Greenville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Byron Taylor.
“Time sure does fly,” Taylor said, recalling his arrival after fleeing the New Orleans area. “I rode in on one of two buses. We went to the YMCA first to take showers and then given a ride to the Fairgrounds where local entities were there to assist us. I remember after three weeks, I asked if anyone had a bicycle I could either have or borrow. One came the next day. From there, I rode all over Greenville to start this chapter of my life. I still have a daily reminder of my arrival here. My dog BJ was acquired as a puppy by a lady I rode the bus with her and she ended up being my neighbor. After two years, she moved back to New Orleans but circumstances required her to leave her dog that I had been around since he was a puppy. She left him with me permanently. BJ is now 15 years old and still reminds me of the start of my life in Greenville.”
At the shelter at the Fairgrounds individuals, churches and businesses offered an unprecedented show of support. The victims found meals, clothes and jobs and many found a new home in the days and weeks which followed.
Ivy Pitts of Campbell was one of those who were actively involved in the relief effort.
“I worked with the county to organize the mountain of donations at the county fair and set up the ‘store’ in the poultry barn,” he said. “The evacuees could ‘shop’ for whatever they needed. When we didn't have enough volunteers we worked with the jail inmates to collect furniture from all over town. I volunteered full time for a few months until each family was set up in rental units. My son was an infant at the time, and I kept him with me the whole time we were working. There was no AC, we were mostly working in open-air barns. It was tough finding peace through that season, but it taught me so much about the importance of community involvement and volunteer work.”
Threesa Roseberry Sadler, executive director of the Raffa Clinic in Greenville, said her church helped organize the meals for the people staying at the Fairgrounds.
“I took on the job of coordinating local churches to rotate providing meals and serving the families,” she said. “I have fond memories of seeing people from all over Hunt County coming together to serve there in some pretty amazing ways. The tragedy of Katrina was devastating to so many but my memories are of seeing people from all backgrounds coming together to love their fellow man.”
No sooner had the shelter closed when it had to be reopened to house those fleeing Hurricane Rita, which formed near the end of September 2005. Rita reached Category 5 strength over the central Gulf of Mexico and produced a significant storm surge that did damage to coastal communities in southwestern Louisiana, and its winds, rain, and tornadoes caused fatalities and a wide swath of damage from eastern Texas to Alabama.
The remnants of the storm crossed over Hunt County, causing widespread minor damage, power outages and turning that year’s Bois d’Arc Bash in Commerce into the Bois d’Arc Splash.
Rita remained so powerful that Hunt County and the surrounding area were placed under inland tropical storm warnings for the first time.
Approximately 145 people who fled from the coast in advance of the hurricane weathered the storm inside a shelter at the Fairgrounds. Dozens of others found refuge from Rita among local motels and with friends and family members living in the area.
Will Henderson was an evacuee, from his home in Campbell.
“When it went north the afternoon of the day it hit Southwestern Louisiana and East Texas, me and my family had to evacuate our home in Campbell, which was a mobile home due to the possibility of strong winds and a tornado had we been on the side of Rita that was able to have tornado spinups and the fact that in bad weather like a tornado outbreak, you don't want to live in a mobile home as they are not safe from winds,” Henderson said. “The hotel we stayed at that day, at the time La Quinta Inn, now Best Western, in Greenville lost power for a brief time and the next day, we were able to go back home, and our lights were still on and the home was still standing. I still can't believe it's been about 15 years now, and I'm turning 35 next Wednesday and I now am concerned about the pending hurricanes that could form in the next few weeks as it could head to our area and be bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.