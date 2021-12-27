(Editor’s note: Guest contributor Tracey Fentum recalls her childhood memories of Christmas on the Isle of Wight, England’s largest and second-most populous island. Local resident Fentum is a native of Great Britain.)
Every family has its own traditions built up over time and generations. Along the way, new activities get added and older ones fall away.
Christmas started for us with the annual trip to the woods to find the best twiggiest tree branches we could find. Dad, armed with his saw, would capture the chosen branches, and we would bear them home in triumph on the top of the car.
They would be spray painted white and hung in the corners of the room, decorated with baubles and silver strands. Then, as Christmas cards came in, Mum would tape the cards to the twigs. By Christmas Day, the branches were covered.
Christmas Eve
Around 5 p.m., all of us would cram into the Peugeot. Mum and Dad in the front, four kids and Grandma jostling in the back. As the oldest child, I sat behind the driver’s seat next to the door, my sister behind the passenger seat.
As we belted out “Jingle Bells” our brothers and Grandma were sandwiched between us in the middle. Dad would drive us to their friends’ (our adopted uncles and aunts) houses, where we would all fall out of the car in a jumble of arms and legs, grab our lanterns and then in a discordant, off-key harmony, we would sing as loud as we could at their front doors.
Often the door would fly open before we had finished the first song, and we would be invited in. We always ended the carol singing route at the bungalow of Major Cook and his wife Sybil, after which we headed home listening out for sleigh bells in the sky.
As we got older, Christmas Eve Midnight Mass was added to our traditions. Just before 11:30 p.m., we would cross the lamplit road to St. Savior’s Church with its stone spire reaching into the starlit night.
On entering through the heavy wooden doors, we were welcomed by flickering candles, yellow flames standing out against the grey stone columns and walls, reaching up to the timber frames on the arched ceiling and lighting the whole area in their soft glow. The choir in their red and white robes sang familiar carols, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Once in Royal David’s City” and others.
Christmas Day
Christmas began early, with the waking up of the first child. We would scramble to the end of our beds, where our Father Christmas decorated sack, pillow case and sock were miraculously there.
Grabbing our sacks, we would head to the parents’ bedroom. Then, sitting around on the edge of their bed, we would take turns opening presents from our sack, pillow case and sock. The sock always had an orange in it.
Afterwards, we would head downstairs and look at the previously empty space beneath the Christmas tree. This is where our “big” present could be found, though we had to wait until later to open them. In the tree itself were small presents, which would not be given out and opened until Boxing Day on December 26.
I don’t remember having an organized breakfast on Christmas Day. The main focus was on cooking the turkey for lunch and the traditional Christmas pudding, made from fruit and soaked in brandy.
Grandma always made the Christmas Cake, a round fruit cake with a layer of marzipan topped off with royal icing sculpted to look like a snow scene and decorated with tiny
fir trees and figures. She also made a sherry trifle, with layers of sponge, mixed canned fruit, jello, custard and cream for the Boxing Day desert.
After the Christmas Day church service, everyone would go to the Crab Inn, where the adults all swapped stories in the bar, while their children entertained themselves in the children’s room.
The door would open and someone would hand us a coke and bag of crisps each and then vanish back into the adult world. After an hour or so, everyone would head home.
Some years there were more people gathered for Christmas lunch — grandparents, uncles, aunts, a great aunt, cousins and random friends. Anyone who turned up was welcome to stay and eat with us.
Each place at the table had a Christmas Cracker, which we pulled. Inside was a paper hat shaped like a crown, a small gift and a motto or joke. The paper crown had to be worn by everyone throughout the meal.
When the hotel was open on Christmas, Grandad would dress up as Father Christmas.
Lunch would finish around 3 p.m.; then we would go for the Christmas walk. Down the cliff path to the promenade, we would walk along the beach and up the steps taking us into Rylston Public Gardens, with its deserted-for-the-winter bandstand, and back through the old village with its thatched cottages, past the theater and then home.
On arriving back home, there would be tea, plates of turkey sandwiches and Christmas cake. In the evening we would sit around and watch films on TV.
