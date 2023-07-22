For the last eight years, the Equal Justice Initiative has collected soil from about 300 locations across the United States that were once the sites of racial terror violence and murder.
On Friday, the third such soil collection ceremony in Hunt County took place on the south lawn of the county courthouse, in memory of the 1908 killing of Ted Smith – a black man who was (without trial) burned to death in downtown Greenville by a mob after being accused of raping a white woman.
“This will be the last of three soil collections we’ve had planned in Hunt County, but in the case of Ted Smith, his is the most horrific,” said Roz Lane, the president of Greenville’s Corporation for Cultural Diversity.
To summarize, 18-year-old Smith’s sadistic murder took place on the morning of July 28, 1908, after an angry mob of about 2,000 people overpowered officers at the jail (then on the corner of Jordan and Stuart Street) and dragged him to the square, where he was burned alive while a crowd of about 2,500-3,000 people from across the Hunt County area watched.
Not surprisingly, the coverage in Greenville’s newspapers of the time, The Greenville Morning Herald, The Greenville Evening Banner, and The Greenville Messenger – as was the case for most newspapers across the country – assumed that Smith was guilty, even though he did not stand trial, and essentially applauded the lynching with statements like, “a brute has been wiped off the face of the earth.”
In an effort to treat Smith’s memory in a much more humane and respectful manner than it was then, another ceremony is being held in his honor – a memorial service this coming week on Friday, July 28 (exactly 115 years after his death) at 11:30 a.m. inside Judge Andy Bench’s 196th District Courtroom.
“His courtroom holds about 200 people, and my goal is to have it overflowing,” Lane said. “We will have a complete ceremony. We will actually have church that Friday, and will recognize him unlike any way he was ever recognized before.”
At the upcoming memorial service, the soil that was collected at this past week’s ceremony will be put into multiple jars, with one being sent to the Legacy Museum (which is at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama) and the others will be displayed at locations in Greenville and Hunt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.