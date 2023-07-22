Minister at Bethlehem Baptist Church and former Greenville city councilwoman Kristen Washington places a scoop of earth into a container as part of a soil collection ceremony in memory of Ted Smith, an 18-year-old black man who was burned alive by a mob in downtown Greenville in 1908 after he was accused of raping a white woman. The soil collection project is part of the Equal Justice Initiative’s nationwide efforts to spread awareness of racial injustice, both past and present.