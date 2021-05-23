There will be an assortment of activities planned across Greenville and Hunt County during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
• The Greenville Flags project has added hundreds of United States flags and crosses along the median of the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville, which are expected to remain in place until July 4. Each cross carries the name of a Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
• The American Legion Otho Morgan Post 17, 4509 Moulton Street in Greenville, is seeking volunteers to assist in the coming week with the placement of flags on the graves of veterans interred at local cemeteries. The post will have a Memorial Day flag ceremony at 11 a.m. May 31. Additional information is available by calling the post at 903-455-1717.
• The East Coast Relay of the “Carry The Load” walk is scheduled to return to Hunt County during the Memorial Day weekend.
It is the seventh year Carry The Load has come through Greenville on its way to its final destination in Dallas. The event was conducted virtually in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Hunt County, the relay is scheduled to stop on the morning of May 29 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 3201 in Campbell; at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3507 FM 499; at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market; with a rally planned at 4 p.m. at Gibson Automotive, 2600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
The trek will continue on to the Pilot Travel Center in Caddo Mills. Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States. Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org.
