Hunt County’s largest employer intends to hire hundreds more workers in the coming months and an event is scheduled later this month to offer an update on the future of the L3Harris plant in Greenville.
The Hunt County Economic Development Alliance and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event at 11:30 a.m. May 25 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center. The event is free, although box lunches from Glenda’s Deli will be available for $15.
Garry Smith, vice president of operations, and other executives are expected to be on hand for what is being described as an informational meeting to provide an update on the facility, an insight into the merger of L3 with the Harris Corporation and how the local operation has grown its mission and evolved over time.
The Greenville plant has been operating at Majors Field for more than 70 years with approximately 6,500 workers employed locally.
And it is continuing to grow, L3Harris was one of 20 companies who were hiring late last month during the Chamber’s annual Business Showcase, but the defense contractor’s display was clearly the most popular among those attending the event, with dozens of people standing in line, waiting to meet with representatives from the company, after it was announced L3Harris has approximately 600 openings at the Greenville plant.
Those wanting additional information about the upcoming meeting, or who may want to reserve a lunch, can contact the Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
