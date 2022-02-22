Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom is gauging interest for a joint marketing plan for the City of Greenville that would be a collaboration among multiple taxing entities as well as city boards and departments.
“I was speaking with a major developer who’s in the process of building 800-900 new homes in Greenville, and we thought it would be nice if we could get all the entities together and come up with one message to let people know about what we have here in Greenville,” Ransom told the Herald-Banner.
“A big part of it would be getting the taxing entities—Greenville ISD, the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, and of course the city—to pitch in for things like TV spots that could be aired in the Dallas metro area to get the word out about us,” he added.
At last Tuesday’s Greenville ISD school board meeting, Ransom presented his idea to the trustees, and they unanimously agreed to set aside $50,000—the maximum amount they will allocate toward the project once all the details and a budget are hammered out.
So far, GISD is the only entity that has been formally approached about the idea and the only one to set aside funds for it. Ransom said that he intends to discuss his joint marketing idea at a future City Council meeting as well as pitch it to the Greenville Board of Development and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District.
“At this stage, it’s just a general idea and hopefully a way to bring people here who want a better quality of life,” Ransom said.
