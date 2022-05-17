For the first time, the preliminary property value of the City of Greenville has surpassed $3 billion as soaring house values and new construction added hundreds of millions of dollars to the city’s tax base.
This year’s preliminary values came in at $3.03 billion, a more than 11% increase from last year’s $2.69 billion.
City Manager Summer Spurlock told the council last week that as the central appraisal district goes through its protest and appeals process, 3%-5% is likely to be shaved off the $3.03 billion preliminary total.
The appraisal district sends over its certified values later this summer after it goes through thousands of challenges. The Herald-Banner made numerous attempts to call the appraisal district Monday but could not get through due to a high volume of calls.
Last year, the city council set a tax rate of 58.9 cents per $100 valuation. It was the sixth time since 2010 that the council had lowered the tax rate.
Under state law, the city will be able to raise the same amount of tax revenue for operations this year plus 3.5%. Anything more than 3.5% would subject the city to a tax rollback election.
The 3.5% trigger applies only to the operations and maintenance portion of the tax rate. The portion of the rate dedicated to servicing debt can rise as high it needs to.
Mayor Jerry Ransom said Monday that what he knows about the council, and the leadership he intends to provide, the city will not approach the rollback rate.
The city, he said, has lowered its tax rate by 11 cents in the last five years. In addition, the city passed two bond issues that total about 9 cents of tax rate. Instead of adding that to the city’s overall tax rate (as the city is permitted to do) the city “absorbed it,” Ransom said.
“Essentially, we’ve lowered the tax rate 20 cents in the last five or six years,” Ransom added.
As part of budget deliberations later this summer, the city council will determine how much revenue the city needs for its general fund, from which the city pays for services such as public safety, administration, streets, parks and recreation, municipal court, animal control, and the library.
The general fund relies on two primary revenue streams: sales taxes and property taxes. These sources make up roughly 64% of general fund revenues. Franchise fees and various other fees, fines and permits make up the remainder. Last year’s general fund had revenues of about $28.5 million.
