It was billed as a party to celebrate homecoming festivities for an area university.
It ended in a mass shooting with two people dead and a dozen others injured, six by gunfire. A public protest alleging law enforcement arrested the wrong suspect preceded the individual’s release and a year later no one else has been arrested, charged or identified as a suspect in connection with the shootings.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks issued a statement Friday afternoon about the incident.
“Sunday morning, after the shooting, I received a call from Gov. Greg Abbott offering any assistance from the state with the investigation of the double homicide. I accepted his offer of help,” Meeks said. “Through the following days, the state performed an investigation and with a sworn affidavit from an eyewitness, came up with a suspect. That suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in the Hunt County Detention Center. A few days later, the suspect was released from custody. After further investigation, we believe that the shooting was gang related. This is still an open investigation. With as many people that were in attendance that night, someone knows exactly the identity of the shooter.”
Brandon Gonzales, formerly of Greenville, the individual who had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and later released, was contacted by the Herald-Banner and said he and his attorney were planning on making a statement as early as Friday, which had not been received as of press time.
The shootings and the events of the days that followed were the top local story of 2019.
Reports from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said a lone gunman opened fire inside a crowded club early on the morning of Oct. 27, 2019. The assailant was believed to have used a handgun to shoot at hundreds of people who were inside building to celebrate the Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming.
Two sheriff’s deputies were on the scene in connection with a different matter when the shots rang out at around 12:05 a.m.
The sheriff’s office had been notified about 30 minutes earlier about a large party and potential traffic hazard because of overflow parking at the business on U.S. Highway 380 just west of the Greenville city limits.
The first officers arrived about 10 minutes later and were investigating a possible intoxicated partygoer at the front of the club when the shots fired call came in. Within five minutes the deputies contacted dispatch to report there were multiple victims.
The suspect, a male, was believed to have entered the back door of the club while the officers were still in the front. Based on some witness statements, the suspect appeared to be searching for one person in particular and fired at that person first.
Kevin Berry, 23, of Dallas and Byron Cravens Jr., 23, of Arlington died as a result of the gunfire.
Meeks said most of the people at the party were “in their late teens to early 20s” and that “four or five” of the wounded were students at the university.
Although publicized as a homecoming party, the event was not sanctioned by the university and was hosted by a group called the “Good Fellows” in Commerce.
Some of the people at the party were also dressed in costume and dropped fake bullets in their rush from the scene, which added to the confusion.
One week after the shooting, a spirited but peaceful crowd gathered in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, calling for justice and for Gonzales to be freed.
The “Brandon Gonzales Is Innocent” protest drew a few dozen people who supported Gonzales and who claimed law enforcement caught the wrong man.
Gonzales was released the next day and all charges dropped against him. Gonzales had been in custody for about a week in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
“The reason Mr. Gonzales was cut loose is because the eyewitness that swore under oath that he was the shooter now will not communicate with us,” Meeks said.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons, which was used to obtain the arrest warrant for Gonzales, a source of information voluntarily contacted the sheriff’s department with eyewitness information concerning the murders.
No one else has been arrested or identified as a suspect in connection with the incident.
Meeks is asking anyone with information to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department at 903-453-6800 or the Hunt County Crime stoppers at 903-457-2929.
