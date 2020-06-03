A march is planned in Greenville Sunday to promote racial justice in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Organizers were scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to finalize details of the “We Are George Floyd” event planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, one of multiple demonstrations and protests which have been set across the area, including an event conducted Wednesday in Commerce.
Michael Lester said he had initially intended to host a stationary event.
“Ultimately I feel people wanted to march and we will not live in fear that someone will ruin our peaceful demonstration,” Lester said. “I trust our good people will put a stop to anything destructive.’
Dan Perkins with the Corporation For Cultural Diversity said the organization was meeting with Lester, representatives with the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and NAACP Greenville Branch and Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith about plans for the event.
Perkins said the tentative proposal was calling for a march to begin at Market Square in downtown Greenville and proceed west on Lee Street to a rally at the Hunt County Courthouse.
“We are planning to have four speakers,” Perkins said, to include Lester, Greenville City Council member Cedric Dean and NAACP Greenville Branch President Will Hobdy.
The procession will then continue to Stonewall Street to Washington and then back to Market Square.
Perkins said police officers will be on hand to monitor the march and rally, which will also take into consideration the fact that temperatures Sunday are expected to reach into the 90s.
Hobdy said he had reached out to members of the branch and said the organization should demand the county and city law enforcement officers be equipped with body cams on their person and dash cams in their vehicles that are turned on at the inception of suspicion upon any citizen encounter, as well as policing reform and verification that best practices for arrest and apprehension policies and procedures are in place at the county and city level.
“I think if the goal of the rally is to accomplish these three demands, just for starters, then we should consider being a part of this movement on Sunday and I would appreciate and welcome your opinion and your support in rallying the African American community,” Hobdy said.
Lester insisted the goal of Sunday’s march and rally was to conduct a civil and peaceful event.
“The chief and the officers I’ve met are committed to protecting and serving and are committed to helping us have a safe demonstration,” Lester said.
• A peaceful protest was held Wednesday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Students of the university, faculty members and the chief of the university police department spoke during the event, which drew more than 200 people. The march followed along State Highway 50 to Live Oak Street and the police station and then to Commerce City Hall. Police officers handed bottles of water and Powerade to the protesters with both groups taking photos together.
• A March for Black Lives has been scheduled in Royse City on Saturday evening. Those attending the event are asked to meet at city hall, 305 N. Arch St., at 6 p.m. Organizers posting the event on Facebook said it was a peaceful protest and asked those marching to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
