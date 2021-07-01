Even as the coronavirus pandemic raged, Hunt County’s emerging might as a manufacturing hub proved itself with spectacular numbers, according to a report released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
Hunt County’s gross domestic product from manufacturing was an estimated $1.8 billion — making it the sixth most productive county in the Metroplex region. That total accounts for 45% of the county’s total economic output — one of the highest in the area.
However, when it comes to high-paying jobs, Hunt County workers’ annual wages was about $96,000 — second only to
Collin County. The median income of households in Greenville is $58,000.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom welcomed the news as a sign of the positive moves the city is making economically.
“I think it means we are on the radar of everyone in the state of Texas,” Ransom said Tuesday morning. “We are getting calls from the governor’s office about manufacturing and the commercial industry coming here. That also reflects on all of the white-collar jobs that we have.’
Hunt County’s manufacturing sector employs more than 5,000 people. The 2019 American Community Survey, which the U.S. Census Bureau publishes, estimated that the industry employed more than 6,000 people.
Overall, the report from Comptroller Glenn Hagar explained the state’s economy was recovering from the coronavirus-related downturn. However, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data showed that Texas’ gross domestic product was performing slower than most states. Texas ranked last in percentage increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021 — a potential result of February’s winter storms.
Nationally, the economic recovery primed in western states, including Nevada, which led the nation in growth. Much of Texas’ slow growth is due to pandemic-related cutbacks, including in the oil and gas sector.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Texas was one of the few states to increase greater than 7%.
“Two manufacturing industries closely tied to the oil and gas sector suffered the heaviest job losses over the year ending February 2021:
Fabricated metal products fell by 15.7% (14,500 jobs) and machinery manufacturing declined by 15.1% (20,600 jobs),” the comptroller’s office reported. “These two industries accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 54,200 Texas manufacturing jobs lost over the year (detailed industry jobs are not seasonally adjusted, thus requiring year-over-year analysis).”
Hunt County was one of a few counties to perform well without the benefit of the energy or high tech sector. Both of those industries have been hit hard by the pandemic, especially oil and gas.
