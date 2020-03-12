On Tuesday, the sounds of classic country and western swing will fill the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in a double concert, featuring Mandy Barnett and the Quebe Sisters.
Rooted in old-school country and the classic pop crooning tradition, Barnett is often remembered for starring in the stage musical, Always…Patsy Cline, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 1994.
Meanwhile, Quebe Sisters Grace, Sophia and Hulda are known for their unique brand of “progressive western swing,” featuring their trademark triple fiddle/three-part vocal harmony sound.
One of Barnett’s albums, I’ve Got a Right to Cry, was named Rolling Stone magazine’s country album of the year in 1999, and was produced by famed Patsy Cline producer Owen Bradley.
In addition to her standard, “country songbook” show, Barnett’s “pipes of steel” have earned her several collaborations such as on her Strange Conversation album – on which she sings the duet, “A Cowboy’s Work is Never Done,” with John Hiatt, and her own rendition of Neil Sedaka’s “My World Keeps Slipping Away” – and on the SpongeBob SquarePants album, The Best Day Ever.
From Tennessee originally, Barnett last performed in Greenville at the 2018 Bob Wills Fiddle Festival, when she shared the bill with the Gatlin Brothers and the Texas Playboys.
The GMA’s other group of performers Tuesday, the Quebe Sisters, describe their style of western swing as “progressive” because they “aren’t trying to sound just like Bob Wills,” Grace Quebe said in the group’s bio on their webpage.
“Instead, we continue his vision, playing the style he pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting them using our own unique voice through Country instrumentation,” she further explained.
The three sisters tour with only two other musicians, a playing the archtop guitar and the upright bass, to get a stripped-down, acoustic rawness. They also enjoy mixing and matching influences that include the Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie and Willie Nelson.
The Dallas-based Quebe sisters last played at the GMA in 2013, when they opened for Ricky Skaggs.
Barnett and the Quebe Sisters will perform their concert on Tuesday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, at 2821 Washington Street, in Greenville. Tickets for the show cost $31-$46, and are available through www.showtimeatthegma.com
“I can tell you one thing – people still want to hear these songs,” Barnett said of her “traditionalist” style in a press release by Mario Tarradell. “Many of the artists who originally recorded them have passed on, so it's important to keep these country and pop standards alive.
“I'm proud to be a modern torchbearer,” she said.
Despite being less concerned with tradition, the Quebe Sisters are similarly committed to reliably delivering for their listeners.
“Nostalgia and curiosity play some role,” Grace Quebe said in the same release by Tarradell, “but particularly the syncopation and dance elements of the music we love and play make it timeless and universal.
“Everyone resonates with music that has a good feel,” she elaborated. “If it uplifts you and makes you want to dance, then we are doing our job right.”
