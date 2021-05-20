Moving on one of his signature issues, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting the state’s local governments, including school districts, from issuing mask mandates as a way of protecting people from COVID-19.
The Greenville Independent School District moved immediately to rescind its mask policies in the wake of Abbott’s decision. Others were expected to follow suit ahead of the May 21 deadline to eliminate the mandates, and if they don’t follow through Abbott was putting in place strict financial penalties for lack of compliance — fines reaching $1,000.
“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities,” Abbott said in a press release. “We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”
The announcement does not affect businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change amounts to the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ COVID-19 safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.
Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus, according to the governor.
The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.
“The governor should have waited until the CDC issues new mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year before acting on masking requirements in public schools,” the organization wrote in a statement. “We know some school districts already have ended their mask mandates, and we believe that also is ill-advised. The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must remain our first priority as we attempt to emerge from this pandemic.”
The governor was also sharpy criticized by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, no stranger to sparring with Abbott on matters of public policy.
“The CDC is clear that unvaccinated people should still maks indoors when not in their homes,” Jenkins said via Twitter.
Abbott cites the use of antibody therapy drugs and continued vaccinations as part of the reason for the move, but the state ranks toward the bottom nationally when it comes to vaccination rates. In Hunt County, less than 30% of people 12 and over — the new standard in assessing vaccination rates — are fully immunized against COVID-19.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said.
Exempt from the Executive Order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.