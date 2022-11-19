By Rev. Jimmy Vaughn
Life is a very dangerous proposition.
In fact, today, everyone who is reading this will one day die. The where, when, and how questions are outside of our control to a certain degree but not completely.
Risk management is described as “the identification, evaluation, and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated and economical application of resources to minimize, monitor, and control the probability or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities.”
Wow, that’s a mouthful. People invest their whole professional careers doing this, so how does it apply to you and I? you may be asking.
Today, I want us to focus on personal risk management, which is the process of applying risk management principles to the needs of individuals.
You and I are the individuals, and we’re going to talk about how to best manage our risks in day-to-day life.
Stephen Covey says: “There are three constants in life ... change, choice and principles.” Things change, people change, opportunities change, and the challenge for risk management is that sometimes we must change as well. But for many of us, change is a difficult task.
If we don’t recognize the need of change, we are at risk. If we choose not to change, we could be at risk. and if we choose to change, we may be putting ourselves at risk.
Risk management is a choice, or a series of choices we make every day. Some of them are small. For instance, what to eat for lunch. For most, it’s really not that important, but if you’re on a health program by choice or due to medical needs it becomes an important choice.
More significant choices might be to smoke, use non-prescription drugs, to speed while driving or not wear a seatbelt — all of these could have serious and long lasting effects on your life and the lives of others.
We must always remember that we do not exist in a void. Our choices touch others and others choices can touch us; that’s the way life works. So you should hope that others are taking serious there own risk management so far as it may affect yours.
Our risk management will be driven by various things – our feelings, our circumstances, our desires, all of which are valid. But if we hope to really succeed in our risk management, our choices must be driven by, measured by our principles.
Principles are the fundamental truth or proposition that serves as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning.
What are the values that shape your life? Hopefully one of the most important is self preservation, the desire to remain alive, healthy and happy. So much of our risk management can build from those because they can call us to pause ahead of a potentially life-altering or life-ending choice.
Sometimes it’s a still small voice, other times it’s a deafening roar that calls us to stop, think, and consider the potentialities of your choice.
Rev. Jimmy Vaughn is pastor of the Authentic Life Fellowship Church
