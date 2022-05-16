U-Haul prides itself in helping people move from one place to another swiftly and easily.
One driver of a U-Haul was moving a little too fast Saturday morning when he allegedly led police on a chase from Caddo Mills to Rockwall in a U-Haul truck stolen out of Michigan. The truck, according to Caddo Mills police, was also filled with illicit cargo.
Jovan Harper likely won’t be moving anywhere for a while. He faces multiple charges in both Hunt and Rockwall counties.
The Caddo Mills Police Department reported that Harper, 31, of Southaven, Miss., was being held in the Rockwall County Jail as of Monday morning.
A Caddo Mills officer spotted the truck driving erratically on westbound Interstate 30 and caught up to the vehicle. Harper exited the highway at FM 1565 and pulled into an Exxon station. The officer did a check of the truck’s registration and was alerted that it had been stolen out of Holland, Mich., according to police.
Before he could be taken into custody, Harper returned to the interstate with the officer in pursuit and requesting assistance from other agencies. Harper continued fleeing into Rockwall, made a U-turn at Dalrock Road and took the Highway 205 exit, where he abandoned the truck and began running through a neighborhood behind the Walmart. Officers located Harper inside a residence and took him into custody, according to police.
Inside the stolen truck, police found marijuana as well as identification, bankcards and tax information belonging to other people. They also found numerous electronic devices that may have been stolen, according to police.
Harper was booked into the Rockwall County Jail. Bond was set at $3,000 on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation. Harper also has an outstanding warrant for postal theft, according to police.
Harper also faces charges out Caddo Mills for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.
The investigation was ongoing Monday and Harper may face additional charges, according to Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Collier.
“I am very proud of my officer’s commitment to the citizens of Caddo Mills and always being proactive to deter crime,” Collier said. “I would also like to thank the Rockwall Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.”
