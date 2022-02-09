The Texas Rangers on Wednesday continued to investigate a Monday night police-involved shooting that left a 49-year-old Greenville man dead.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities still had not released the deceased man’s name. The Texas Rangers were called in Tuesday morning to begin an investigation, which is being led by Ranger Bruce Sherman.
DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Wednesday afternoon that he did not know when the man’s name would be released. He said the man was a resident of the Ranch View Apartments at 5700 Industrial Drive. The shooting reportedly took place just outside the apartment complex.
The Herald-Banner on Tuesday made formal requests for the police incident report as well as police body cam video. The Greenville Police Department has directed all questions about the shooting to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker Jr. said Tuesday that he contacted the Texas Rangers and his office will wait for the conclusion of an investigation before going forward on the matter. Typically, an investigation is reviewed by the district attorney, who then takes it before a county grand jury.
Greenville police responded to a disturbance between tenants at the Ranch View apartments at about 5:55 p.m., according to a City of Greenville news release. At about 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area of the Ranch View Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired. It was discovered that a man was discharging both a rifle and a handgun, according to the news release.
When officers contacted him, he allegedly raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner. Officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing him, according to the news release.
Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.
Monday night’s shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in Hunt County since October 2020.
Former Wolfe City Police Department officer Shaun Lucas is accused of shooting to death Jonathan Price, who was unarmed, the night of Oct. 3, 2020. Lucas was indicted on a charge of murder by a Hunt County grand jury in November 2020. Lucas has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Collin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.