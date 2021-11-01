Majors Field, the City of Greenville municipal airport, 101 Majors Road, is hosting a Fly-in event between 9 a.m. 3 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 6. The event is free and is scheduled to include antique warbird aircraft on display, a children's play area and other aviation-themed activities.
One of the highlights will be "Ready 4 Duty," a Douglas DC-3 that served from the Caribbean to the North Atlantic during World War II. It was one of 20 American aircraft that surprised a German U-Boat and sank it off the coast of Brazil, according to the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), which owns and operates a fleet of historic war planes.
Additional historic aircraft from the CAF and private owners are expected to be at the event, including a Russian MiG-17 fighter jet, Cessna O2B with propellers in front and back, and a Caladus autogyro. The Civil Air Patrol will raise the flag at the beginning of the event and bring a Cessna 172 for display. A salute to all active and veteran military members also is being planned.
For pilots planning to drop in, organizers note there will be discounts on fuel and hotel stays.
Majors Airport is a city-owned airport five miles southeast of Greenville. Originally named Majors Field, it is home to L3 Technologies Mission Integration Division (MID), which performs aircraft modification. Majors Airport is named for Lieutenant Truett Majors, the first Hunt County native to perish in World War II, and began operations on June 26, 1942, as a training center for the United States Army Air Forces.
Additional information on the fly-in is available by calling Ty Helton, Majors Field General Aviation Manager, at 903-457-3168.
