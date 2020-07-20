The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to hear details next month about a new solar electricity generating project, the largest yet in the county.
A public hearing on the creation of the proposed Hunt County Reinvestment Zone No. 9, along with a proposed tax abatement agreement, is scheduled during the commissioners regular session on Aug. 10.
“This is a big one for Hunt County and for all of North Texas,” said County Cilvil Attorney Daniel Ray about the estimated $50 million effort, being proposed by Belltown Power Texas of Dallas.
Ray said the county has approved agreements with multiple solar power projects and has received proposals from several others.
“They were all smaller than the one they are talking about here,” Ray said. “This would be a 50 to 300 Megawatt solar farm.”
The project, referred to as the BT Signal Ranch, would be located on 25 acres of the existing Signal Ranch development off State Highway 34 in the Cash community south of Greenville.
Tax increment reinvestment, also known as tax increment financing, uses a portion of the taxes assessed on increased property values to help repay the investment used to install the infrastructure needed in the zone.
The commissioners approved tax abatement agreements in November 2017 to three solar farms from Cypress Creek Renewables that provided power to the state’s power market through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Two of the plants provided additional property tax revenue to the Greenville Independent School District and the other to the Bland ISD. Hunt County also received some increased property tax revenue, because of the removal of the land from agricultural exemption, while the projects would also provide the county with additional revenue.
Ray said the BT Signal Ranch project is seeking a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement with Hunt County. A PILOT would pay the county an amount equal to the amount of property taxes which would be applicable under the project.
“The power it generates would go directly into the ERCOT power grid,” Ray said.
A representative with Belltown Power Texas could not be reached Friday afternoon.
According to its website, belltownpowertexas.com, the company is targeting the development of six to eight sites across Texas and 500MW of utility scale solar in the next three to four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.