Investigators with the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department remained on the scene Monday of a major fire Saturday night that heavily damaged a local retail store.
The Dollar Tree in Greenville caught fire at about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Jerilyn Tillery Reinboldt told the Herald-Banner she was inside the store when it began.
“Heard loud popping and then was told there was a fire and we needed to get out, it was filling up with smoke fast,” she said. “Everyone got out and was safe.”
The fire also forced the surrounding area near the Wesley Street and Interstate 30 intersection to do without power, as electricity was curtailed while firefighters battled the blaze.
Sylvia Rodriguez Peace with the department said a cause for the fire was still under investigation as of press time Monday.
No injuries were reported due to the fire. The store remained closed Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.