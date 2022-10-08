As if conjured by a fairy’s wand, dozens of elaborately decorated bras will magically appear early next week at a place in downtown Greenville before they are put on public display Thursday night.
“Bibbidy BRABiddy Boo” is the official theme for the 14th annual event, which raises funds for promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
The 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County is celebrating all things associated with the House of Mouse.
Entries will be accepted Monday and Tuesday for the 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County.
The categories for the coveted Brabie Awards include princesses and villains, Pixar Pals, theme park icons, Disney sidekicks and more.
Entries will be accepted between 10 a.m and 7 p.m. at the Texan Theater Stage Door, 2407 Wesley St.
Bras will be assigned a number in the order they are delivered and displayed in online voting in numerical order. At the live event, bras will be displayed by category.
Thursday’s event will also feature “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach, named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson. One of the Brabie Award categories is “Tubby’s Happily Ever After,” which will invite submissions demonstrating the importance of early detection by getting a mammogram. Bras for the Cause Hunt County dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the vehicle’s purchase and equipment.
The submitted bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Those attending the event can purchase votes to support their favorite entries and online voting begins Tuesday at www.b4tchuntcounty.com
Anyone needing additional information can post a message on Facebook at B4TCHuntCo, call 903-456-2257 or email B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com
