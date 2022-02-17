Updates are planned next month on the status of both the City of Greenville and Hunt County, and where each may be headed in the near future.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall are scheduled to present the “State Of The City” and “State of the County” addresses during a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon on March 4 inside the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St.
Ransom and Stovall are expected to review several issues, including the continued impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the city and county, the status of the $50 million bond package for Greenville streets, the need for redistricting and street and infrastructure improvements due to the county’s rapid growth.
Tickets to the luncheon are $30 each.
Due to social distancing regulations, only 90 lunches will be provided. The session will also be simulcast on GEUS cable.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
