With the political party primary elections less than two months away, the Hunt County Economic Development Alliance is offering area residents a chance to get to know the candidates who will be on the March 1 ballots.
The Alliance is hosting a “Meet The Candidates Forum” luncheon, starting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
The event is to allow the candidates a chance to introduce themselves and discuss their positions on how they plan to support economic development in Hunt County.
Scheduled to speak during the luncheon include candidates in the running for U.S. House of Representatives District 3, Democrats Doc Shelby of Royse City and Sandeep Srivastava of Plano, and Republicans Keith Self and Suzanne Harp. Incumbent Republican Van Taylor of Plano has also filed for the GOP nomination and is also facing Jeremy D. Ivanokskis of Plano for the post.
Speaking for the House District 4 race will be Republican John Harper.
Candidates seeking the Texas Senate District 8 contest who will be at the luncheon include Republican incumbent Angela Paxton, who will be facing Matt Rostami for the GOP nomination. Democratic Party candidate Johnathan Cocks is also scheduled to speak during the event.
Candidates running for the Texas House District 2 contest include incumbent Republican Bryan Slaton, who is facing Clyde Bostick for the GOP nomination.
Candidates running for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 who are scheduled to be at the luncheon include David McNabb with the Democratic Party and Republican Party hopefuls David Monro and Todd McMahan.
Clay Rankin, the Republican Party candidate seeking the County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 spot is scheduled to attend.
The two candidates in the running for the Hunt County Clerk post, both Republicans, incumbent Becky Landrum and Kelly Elaine Wineinger are also expected to be on hand during the luncheon.
Jan. 31 is the last day to register for the March 1 primary elections and early voting is scheduled Feb. 14-25.
Pre-registration is required for the luncheon, and the $15 can be paid at the door. Additional information is available at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce web site at www.greenvillechamber.com or by calling 903-455-1510.
