This Sunday, the First Pentecostal Church of God in Greenville will host a free gospel concert featuring its longtime bassist Wesley Smith, who has been recovering after experiencing a major stroke. The concert will begin a 6 p.m., and Smith will be singing and playing southern gospel music, Christian blues and bluegrass with friends.
“After his major stroke, he was unable to play, but he now plays every service,” First Pentecostal Pastor Joyce Pattison said. “He's very unsteady on his feet, but makes his way to the stage each Sunday, and stays there until the service is over,” despite still having no feeling in the tips of his fingers.
At the free concert, the church will be collecting donations to help Smith in his continued recovery, as he has, so far, been having trouble getting approved for disability, Pattison explained.
For decades, Smith has played the bass guitar at several churches and was once the member of The Messengers, who once competed against 27 Christian groups in Seminole, Oklahoma and won first place. After their win, The Messengers were able to record their second album in Nashville, with nine hours of free studio time.
In addition to playing at churches, Smith has been a longtime member of the Caddo Mills Opry's house band.
“He’s one of Hunt County’s most loved Christian musicians,” Pattison said. “We look forward to many who will share in music and song, from past and present musicians and singers.
“If you enjoy good Southern Gospel Music, Christian blues and Blue Grass Music, I believe you will enjoy this very special night.”
First Pentecostal Church of God is located at 2615 Walnut St. in Greenville.
