The Frontmen, a country music supergroup headed by the lead singers of three different hit-making bands from the 90s – Lonestar, Restless Heart and Little Texas – will be coming to Greenville this Friday.
Among the three Frontmen, their voices have been heard on more than 30 chart-topping country singles; such as Lonestar’s Richie McDonald on “Amazed” and “I’m Already There,” Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart on “When She Cries” and “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” and Little Texas’ Tim Rushlow on “God Bless Texas” and “What Might Have Been.”
While McDonald, Stewart and Rushlow will be headlining together, the show will open with Rider Grimes and Michael Summers.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Longhorn Arena and Event Center at 301 Interstate 30 in Greenville. The show is intended to be the first in a concert series at Longhorn Arena.
As principal owner of both the arena and Mental Health Clinic of Greenville, Dr. Ruth Whitely uses the arena for a variety of equine-assisted psychotherapies.
Through the program’s “equine immersion experience,” Whitely works with individuals and groups that include at-risk teens, military veterans, and families working to resolve serious issues.
In her work with veterans, Whitely enlists the help of U.S. Navy/Army veteran Steve Neal and partners with Hunt County-area veterans support organization Twin Rotors Mission.
Whitely has said that “sometimes watching people with horses tells [her] more than their words ever could.”
One of the reasons behind starting a concert series at the arena is to bring in more money to help it continue to offer its services.
“The Longhorn Arena and Event Center is excited to start a concert series in 2023 with three legendary 90’s entertainers that make up, The Frontmen,” Whitely said. “Our goal is to provide a one-of-a-kind concert with a high energy show that’s packed with the songs we all know and love.”
Members of the Frontmen also expressed their excitement at playing at the Longhorn Arena as it grows to include entertainment.
“I am honored to be a part of the next chapter for Longhorn Arena,” Rushlow said. “Having a rich history already and now becoming a new venue that can house first-class entertainment is great.
“Come on out and help us celebrate this great venue with the soundtrack of your lives with this 90s country concert,” Rushlow added.
While Rushlow, Stewart and McDonald will be playing hit songs from their previous bands, they will also be perform cuts off their upcoming album as a supergroup, which is planned for release in early 2023.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Longhorn Arena and Event Center’s website at www.tickettailor.com/events/longhornaec.
