A Lone Oak motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon from injuries suffered in an accident just east of Sulphur Bluff Community in Hopkins County, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Bobby Wilson, 73, was pronounced dead after being rushed to Christus Mother Francis Hospital following the accident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on FM 71, the DPS indicated.
An investigation indicated that Wilson was riding eastbound on FM 71 when the 2007 Honda motorcycle left the roadway while navigating a corner and struck a concrete culvert, according to the DPS. The posted speed limit is 50 mph and he was not wearing a helmet, the DPS indicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.