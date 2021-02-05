Lone Oak ISD Interim Superintendent Eddie White emailed a letter to parents Wednesday, reporting an incident that took place at Lone Oak Middle School earlier that day, in which a staff member’s concealed firearm accidentally fell out of its holster in front of students.
The individual who dropped the gun was one of a select few members of LOISD’s staff who had been vetted, trained and certified to carry a concealed firearm last year as part of the district’s “Guardian/Defender Program,” in an effort to provide protection to students “if an active shooter situation were to arise.”
However, one of the rules of the program requires that the identities of the selected guardians not be known to the students and the general public. For this reason, White announced that the staff member in question will no longer be a designated guardian.
“[The gun] did not discharge and was picked up immediately,” White wrote. “However, there were student witnesses of the event and the identity of that guardian was compromised. Therefore, that particular guardian will no longer be carrying a weapon on campus.
“We apologize if this incident caused alarm in any of our students,” he added toward the end of his letter. “However, we want to assure all of our Lone Oak ISD community that the weapon was being carried with the school district’s permission as a part of our effort to provide protection for our students.”
