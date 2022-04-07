LONE OAK – Multiple generations of Lone Oak ISD alumni arrived at their high school’s football stadium for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday as the field was being prepared for a major facelift, a project funded by a bond passed by voters in November.
Named the Field of Dreams—in memory of former Lone Oak ISD coach and Supt. Bobby Fannin, who had referred to it as such—the stadium was built and originally completed in time for the 1996 football season, said Lone Oak alumna and current Supt. Janee Carter.
The bond for renovations to the stadium was $3.9 million. It includes replacing the grass field with artificial turf and upgrading its bleachers, press box and concession area.
In November, voters in Lone Oak also approved a $41 million bond for facility improvements to the main campus. These projects include:
• Relocating the baseball and softball fields to make room for high school expansions.
• Building a multipurpose facility for classes, athletics and assemblies.
• Building a new band hall.
• Converting current band hall and weight room (a new weight room will be in the multipurpose facility) into expansions for career and technical education.
• Multiple classroom, lab and restroom additions and renovations.
• Parking lot expansions and rerouting of bus and car traffic.
• Safety and security upgrades.
“We hope to have the stadium ready for this coming football season,” Carter told the Herald-Banner “For the improvements to the school, we’re still very much in the planning process, making sure that the money is spent the way it needs to be. We’ll have to start with moving the baseball and softball fields first though to make room everything else.
More information on the scope of the bonds can be found online at www.loisdbond.com
