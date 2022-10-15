With the holiday spirit and feelings of nostalgia it brings, decorating a home for the Christmas season is something that many families look forward to each year. However, some people take holiday decorating to a higher level than most, and some even love decorating and festivities so much that they celebrate holidays other than Christmas with similar gusto.
Such is the case with Lone Oak-based artist Laura Irrgang, who keeps a room of her studio decorated for Halloween year-round.
“Halloween was always a favorite time of year for me growing up, because I liked making costumes and dressing up in general, so Halloween was like the Super Bowl for me,” Irrgang said with a chuckle. “Also, my parents were pretty health conscious and Halloween was one of the few occasions where they’d let me eat lots of candy … so between costumes and candy, Halloween had everything.
“Also, as an artist, I really like the color palette of this time of year,” Irrgang continued. “My studio is at the edge of the woods, so as the palette shifts outside my window it tends to change the palette that I work with.”
Painted in a bold striped pattern in two different shades of orange, the room’s color palette resembles that of the exterior and the interior of a pumpkin, and the festive look is completed by black trim. In terms of contents, the room is filled with black vintage furniture and items ranging from plastic, Jack-o’-lantern-style trick-or-treating buckets to small paintings of iconic horror characters like Bela Lugosi as Dracula and Janet Leigh’s famous shower scene scream from “Psycho.”
The room also contains several Halloween decorations and games that Irrgang made for her two daughters’ school activities and as a Girl Scout leader.
“I was always involved in school carnivals and I’ve been a room mother, and I loved making games for the kids to play,” Irrgang said. “Also, the founder of the Girl Scouts (Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low) was born on Halloween, so Oct. 31 is also Founder’s Day for the Girl Scouts, so I always thought it was nice to have lots of fun Halloween things for them to do.”
One such self-made game that features in her collection is a vintage-style, carnival-type game that consists of a large painting of a black cat’s face with it’s mouth opened wide and with a hole in the middle, in which people take turns attempting to “feed the cat” by chucking stuffed rats into its mouth. Another favorite prop of hers is what she calls a “Scooby Doo painting,” which is a portrait with moving eyes that her husband, Adam, engineered.
“I just think homemade decorations and costumes, like the ones people would make in the 1920s and 1930s, have so much more charm than most of what you can buy at a store,” Irrgang said. “Personally, I love seeing a kid on Halloween wearing a cardboard box covered with tin foil for a robot costume. There’s just something that’s really fun about seeing the creativity that people put into a something that they made.”
In a rare home studio tour, Irrgang recently entertained members of Greenville’s Spade and Trowel Garden Club with other festive games and activities.
“We had a game I called ‘Vile Vials,’ in which I had corked test tubes that contained various scents the ladies would take turns sniffing to guess what the scent was. Some of the tubes contained really pleasant smells like lavender, and others weren’t so sweet smelling,” Irrgang said.
“We also played with some old government-issued ESP cards (similar to the ones used in an experiment in the movie “Ghostbusters”) in which one player looks at a card that has something like a circle, a plus sign or three wavy lines on it, and the other person tries to ‘see’ what’s on the other card with their mind,” Irrgang said.
In addition to her Halloween-themed room, Irrgang’s studio also has rooms devoted to “Arabian Nights” and Mexican folk art.
The enthusiasm Irrgang receives from decorating her creative environment serves her well as she maintains a busy schedule as an artist and art instructor, teaching both in-person classes and through her YouTube channel. She also recently published a book about knitting that was told in an unusual way … in the form of a graphic novel.
In terms of art, a piece of hers that is likely to be familiar to a lot of Greenville residents is her mural, “You Be You,” which is painted on a wall behind the Uptown Forum.
It depicts an aquarium-like display populated by fish sporting a variety of human accessories, with the words “In the sea of humanity, be completely yourself.”
“As a person that’s always been in the arts, I appreciate individuality and wanted to encourage people to be themselves, even though there’s always a lot of pressure to conform,” Irrgang said.
“The mural also has ‘selfie areas,’ like in the middle of ‘You Be You’ and in the mouth of the large-mouthed bass, because people like to make it look like they’re sticking their heads in it,” she added.
Irrgang’s mural was financed by the Hunt County Public Art project and recently had its long-belated reception (since it was finished right before the COVID-19 pandemic) on Saturday, Oct. 1.
While the many hats that Irrgang wears as an artist keeps her more than busy, she also makes time to express herself through music as a singer and harpist, and even as a circus-style aerialist.
